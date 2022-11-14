Conduit (LON:CRE) Given New GBX 570 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($6.22) to GBX 570 ($6.56) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.32) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
CRE stock opened at GBX 372.50 ($4.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. Conduit has a 1 year low of GBX 299.50 ($3.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 471.10 ($5.42). The firm has a market cap of £612.70 million and a P/E ratio of -18.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 340.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 339.67.
Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
