Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.0302 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $63.21 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,773.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00345088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00120740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.00772737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.24 or 0.00615527 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00232212 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02864043 USD and is down -7.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,542,369.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

