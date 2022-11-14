ConstitutionDAO Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.88 Million (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a market capitalization of $104.88 million and approximately $83.92 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002721 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.00584563 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.31 or 0.30448963 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000086 BTC.
About ConstitutionDAO
ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars.
