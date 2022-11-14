Contrasting Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of W. P. Carey shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and W. P. Carey’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust $466.09 million 5.44 $339.30 million $1.88 7.86 W. P. Carey $1.33 billion 12.18 $409.99 million $2.52 30.93

Dividends

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Arbor Realty Trust. Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 83.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. W. P. Carey pays out 168.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and W. P. Carey has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust 44.29% 17.89% 2.34% W. P. Carey 33.70% 6.17% 3.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arbor Realty Trust and W. P. Carey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 W. P. Carey 0 2 3 0 2.60

Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $16.88, suggesting a potential upside of 14.25%. W. P. Carey has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.61%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arbor Realty Trust is more favorable than W. P. Carey.

Volatility and Risk

Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats W. P. Carey on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

