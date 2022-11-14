Contrasting Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) & Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Kanzhun has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baidu has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kanzhun and Baidu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $668.35 million 8.30 -$168.07 million 0.22 69.32 Baidu $19.54 billion 1.58 $1.61 billion ($5.73) -15.61

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Kanzhun. Baidu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

42.3% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and Baidu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 13.49% 5.68% 4.48% Baidu -9.96% 5.96% 3.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kanzhun and Baidu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 1 1 0 2.50 Baidu 0 2 11 0 2.85

Kanzhun presently has a consensus target price of 21.25, indicating a potential upside of 39.34%. Baidu has a consensus target price of $204.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.03%. Given Baidu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baidu is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Summary

Baidu beats Kanzhun on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services. The iQiyi segment is an online entertainment service provider, which offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

