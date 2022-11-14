Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00. The stock traded as low as C$3.23 and last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 186040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday. Cormark lowered their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$235.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.57.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

