CORDA Investment Management LLC. Cuts Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hershey by 14.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 5.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 7.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.99. The stock had a trading volume of 15,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,555. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $241.45.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $1,985,138.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,147,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,324 shares of company stock worth $9,306,141 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.14.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

