CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,252 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,610 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,949,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,292 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,126,000 after purchasing an additional 488,380 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 226,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,233. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

