CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $23.24 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,787 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.0% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,518 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $97.40. 234,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,159,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

