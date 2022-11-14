CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $36.11 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,744 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for 3.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of Nutrien worth $36,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,016,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,760,000 after purchasing an additional 203,260 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Nutrien by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.9 %

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 104,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,109. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.