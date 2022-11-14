CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $9.15 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 202,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,046. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.91%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $623,355 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

