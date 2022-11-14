CORDA Investment Management LLC. Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded down $3.87 on Monday, hitting $233.37. 16,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,484. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

