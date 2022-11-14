CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 23,928 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,928 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 1.28% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $18,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDN. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 164,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter.

IBDN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,402. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01.

