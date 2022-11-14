CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 2,955 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VYM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.43. 40,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,041. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.55. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66.

