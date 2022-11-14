Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Core One Labs Trading Up 21.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLABF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 50,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,382. Core One Labs has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

Get Core One Labs alerts:

About Core One Labs

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company. The company focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. Its CannaStrips technology produces infused strips that allow for bioavailability of cannabis constituents.

Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.