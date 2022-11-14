Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW) Short Interest Update

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the October 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Core Scientific Trading Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ CORZW opened at $0.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure services in the United States. It designs, owns, and operates carbon neutral infrastructure facilities for blockchain and AI computing; mines digital assets; and provides hosting solutions for digital asset mining, blockchain applications, and AI.

