Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $221.68 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $10.16 or 0.00061884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.91 billion and approximately $221.68 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00079085 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001558 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000416 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00011804 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023653 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001542 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005459 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000137 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars.
