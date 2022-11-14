Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $221.68 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $10.16 or 0.00061884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.91 billion and approximately $221.68 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00079085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023653 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000258 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

