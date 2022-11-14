CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,578,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664,746 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.90% of CoStar Group worth $216,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 204.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,362,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,849 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,462 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,427,000 after buying an additional 2,055,607 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,819,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,799,000 after buying an additional 1,915,752 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,773 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.70. The company had a trading volume of 39,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 96.84 and a beta of 0.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

