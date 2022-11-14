Cowen Lowers LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target to $8.00

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.21.
LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance
Shares of LFST stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeStance Health Group (LFST)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.