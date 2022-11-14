Cowen Lowers LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target to $8.00

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.21.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of LFST stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $108,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,967,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,969,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $108,763.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,967,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,969,535.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $580,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,584,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,259,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 276,503 shares of company stock worth $2,075,888 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

