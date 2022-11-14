CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.87

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.87 and last traded at $121.25, with a volume of 1167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRAI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $875.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average is $91.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 11.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

