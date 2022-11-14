Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, reports. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

Crédit Agricole Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CRARY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. 54,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,673. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRARY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.00) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.00) to €10.60 ($10.60) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Further Reading

