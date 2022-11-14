Credit Suisse Group Cuts Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target to $50.00

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 6.3 %

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $39.24 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $109.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62.

Insider Activity

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,094.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,827.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $768,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

