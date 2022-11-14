Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 750 Price Target for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 750 ($8.64) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. set a GBX 560 ($6.45) target price on Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 680 ($7.83) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.20) target price on Glencore in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.33) target price on Glencore in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.22) target price on Glencore in a report on Monday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 596.92 ($6.87).

GLEN traded up GBX 10.78 ($0.12) on Monday, hitting GBX 512.78 ($5.90). The company had a trading volume of 31,781,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,485,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 493.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 479.37. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 346.40 ($3.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 548.50 ($6.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.75.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

