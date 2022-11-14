Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Down 34.1% in October

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the October 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Credito Emiliano Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CDEFF remained flat at 5.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 5.75 and its 200-day moving average is 5.26. Credito Emiliano has a one year low of 3.80 and a one year high of 6.65.
About Credito Emiliano
