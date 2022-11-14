Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Update

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the October 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 57.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CCAP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $426.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

