Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) PT Raised to $35.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of CEQP opened at $28.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 115.84 and a beta of 2.57.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

