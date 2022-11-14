Critical Survey: EQT (NYSE:EQT) vs. Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) and EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of EQT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 EQT 0 1 17 0 2.94

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kosmos Energy and EQT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $9.87, indicating a potential upside of 39.16%. EQT has a consensus target price of $59.81, indicating a potential upside of 40.34%. Given EQT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EQT is more favorable than Kosmos Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy 19.04% 64.98% 8.60% EQT N/A 13.53% 5.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kosmos Energy and EQT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.33 billion 2.42 -$77.84 million $0.94 7.54 EQT $3.06 billion 5.10 -$1.16 billion $4.52 9.43

Kosmos Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EQT. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

