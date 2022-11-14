Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CROMF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.75 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CROMF stock remained flat at $11.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

