Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 11,700 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,570.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 864,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,088,000 after acquiring an additional 831,832 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,664,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 562,566 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,648,000 after acquiring an additional 360,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,098,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,741,000 after purchasing an additional 359,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.35. The stock had a trading volume of 42,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,455. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $488,201.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

