Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 228 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after acquiring an additional 399,721 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after acquiring an additional 335,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.33. The stock had a trading volume of 933,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,640,699. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.