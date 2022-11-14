Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 8,911 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in BCE by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,302 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $12,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,849,000 after acquiring an additional 504,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BCE by 6.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,423,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,390,000 after acquiring an additional 659,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.77. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

