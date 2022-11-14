Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $6.65 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 116,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.2% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,876,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 259,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,227. The company has a market cap of $272.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

