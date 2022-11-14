Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $22,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,275,000 after buying an additional 626,638 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after acquiring an additional 791,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,716,000 after acquiring an additional 358,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,256,000 after buying an additional 345,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,001,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.27.

Shares of MMC traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.77. The stock had a trading volume of 31,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.42 and its 200 day moving average is $158.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

