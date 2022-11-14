Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Watsco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $6.58 on Monday, hitting $284.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,194. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $318.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSO shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

