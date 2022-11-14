Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 48,435 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after purchasing an additional 318,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.76. The company had a trading volume of 182,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

