Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,444 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 4.0% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $41,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.14. 27,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,671. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.30. The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

