Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 400 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 13.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 42.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 530.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 13.4% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TPL stock traded down $10.83 on Monday, hitting $2,665.15. 495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,047.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1,758.46. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

