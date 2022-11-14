Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 443 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,066,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,634,000 after purchasing an additional 132,481 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.07. The company had a trading volume of 215,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,844,307. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

