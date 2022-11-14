Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Diageo comprises approximately 1.7% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Diageo were worth $18,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 221,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($49.51) to GBX 4,500 ($51.81) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.24) to GBX 3,000 ($34.54) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Stock Performance

About Diageo

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $175.07. 7,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,001. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.