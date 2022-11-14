Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Customers Bancorp accounts for about 3.0% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $123,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,122,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 445,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,249,000 after buying an additional 112,262 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 542,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,296,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CUBI stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 26.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.