Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren Stock Up 8.5 %

Cyren stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Cyren has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $13.87.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 115.60% and a negative return on equity of 148.55%. The business had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cyren

About Cyren

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren in the third quarter worth about $139,000. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

