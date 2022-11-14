D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,507 shares during the period. Henry Schein accounts for 1.7% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 414,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSIC. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.91. 26,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,319. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

