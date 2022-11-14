D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 838,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.97. 57,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,352. The stock has a market cap of $144.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $224.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.58.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

