D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.2% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.74. The stock had a trading volume of 33,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.10 and a 200-day moving average of $236.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.10.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

