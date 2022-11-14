D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.6% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after purchasing an additional 973,158 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $12.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $302.29. 202,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,141,900. The company has a market cap of $134.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.