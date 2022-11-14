D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 78,090 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 219,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 799,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.45. 109,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,928,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

