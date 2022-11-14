D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $328,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Nucor by 11.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 57.1% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Nucor by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.08. 37,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.89. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

