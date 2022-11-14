D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 2,783 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196,924 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,436 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,472,000 after buying an additional 3,245,476 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,127. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

