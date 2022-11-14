D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 4,351 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,629,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $200,864,000 after buying an additional 723,839 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in Starbucks by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 304,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,787 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.80. The company had a trading volume of 300,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,159,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average of $82.38. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

