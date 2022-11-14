D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3,046.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,717 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $84.92 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 5.44%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

